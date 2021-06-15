Krasner finds ‘horrendous abuses of power’ among cops, prosecutors in special report

In a scathing report released Tuesday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner accused Philadelphia law enforcement officials of winning convictions in decades-old cases through unjust means. The report details evidence of police coercing confessions through abuse, fabricating confessions, planting evidence, and lying in court. It also says past city prosecutors covered for those abuses and sought excessively harsh penalties.

These accusations, and many others, come from Krasner’s Conviction Integrity Unit, a previously defunct DA project that he re-launched after taking office in 2018 — part of a national trend toward reexamining old police work and prosecution.

Since then, the unit has overturned 20 convictions due to official misconduct. Nineteen were for murder, one was for rape, and all but two of the exonerees were Black men.

What the unit saw, Krasner wrote in his intro to the report, “has taken our breath away.”

“Combined, these men spent 384 years wrongfully imprisoned,” he wrote. “In twenty cases, prosecutors withheld evidence they were ethically and constitutionally required to disclose. In fifteen cases, police committed egregious misconduct.”

The report notes, the CIU receives an “enormous” number of case submissions for review, and prioritizes them based on the sentence the person has received, and the severity of the alleged police misconduct involved.

It specifically focuses on the exonerations of five men: Andrew Swainson, who was convicted of first-degree murder sentenced to life without parole in connection with a 1988 “robbery-gone-wrong” at a drug house; Chester Hollman III, who was sentenced to life without parole for second-degree murder in a 1991 shooting; Walter Ogrod, who got a first-degree murder conviction and death sentence for the 1988 killing of a four-year-old; and Theophalis Wilson and Christopher Williams, both convicted of murdering three men in 1989 and sentenced to life without parole and death, respectively.