Philly man released from prison after serving nearly 30 years for murder

Eric Riddick smiled and pumped his fists in front of the throng of reporters waiting for him outside of Philadelphia’s criminal justice center.

The jubilant moment was nearly 30 years in the making.

For the first time in his adult life, he was a free man.

“This is amazing,” said Riddick following an hourlong hearing on Thursday.

Riddick had been serving a life sentence.

He was released from state prison after the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office found the 51-year-old did not receive a fair trial in June 1992, when a jury convicted Reddick of first-degree murder for fatally shooting William Catlett outside of a convenience store in West Philadelphia.

Assistant District Attorney Patricia Cummings, head of the office’s Conviction Integrity Unit, said Thursday that favorable evidence was never shared with Riddick’s then-defense attorney. Evidence that showed Riddick could not have shot Catlett. However, Cummings said there was “credible evidence” that Riddick played a role in the murder.

Common Pleas Court Judge Lucretia Clemons agreed and vacated Riddick’s sentence.