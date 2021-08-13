At nearly 50 years old, Anthony Wright Sr. is a fighter.

“We work every day,” he said, ”I don’t know how [how else] we combat a situation where you just lock us up, throw away the key, and just kick us back out here to nothing.”

Wright grew up boxing. In fact, he earned the nickname “Bolo” after knocking someone out in the gym. And this fighting spirit is what kept him sane and alive through 25 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

“We’re talking about 9,074 days,” he said. “I missed my son’s entire life.”

On Aug. 23, 2016, Wright became the 344th person to be exonerated by DNA in the nation. Since that time, he’s been fighting to get Pennsylvania to compensate people like him who have had chunks of their lives stolen by wrongful convictions.

“There are so many other men and women like me,” he said.