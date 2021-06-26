Rutgers Law School has launched a statewide project to help exonerate people who have been convicted of crimes they did not commit.

The New Jersey Innocence Project will be based at Rutgers University-Camden and will tap the resources of the law school, which has locations in Camden and Newark.

“We hope to provide support for those people and their families, and we hope to have influence on criminal justice policies that make wrongful convictions more likely,” said Jill Friedman, associate dean for Pro Bono and Public Interest Project at Rutgers Law School in Camden. She is also a co-founder of the project and a former public defender in New York.

Friedman hopes to provide support for people who seek their services “in multiple ways related to their health and well-being; psychological, social, vocational [and] educational,” in addition to providing legal support.

“We hope to build the capacity to meet those needs,” she said.