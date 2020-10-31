New help for those wrongfully convicted in Delaware

Elmer Daniels spent nearly 40 years of his life in a Delaware prison on a rape conviction. Daniels, a Black man, was convicted by an all-white jury in 1980, when he was 18 years old. That conviction was dismissed in 2018 after his new lawyer argued that evidence of Daniels’ innocence never saw the light of day, including fingerprints that did not match Daniels’ and false testimony from a teenage witness.

Daniels is free now, and advocating for legislation that would provide $50,000 for every year someone wrongfully convicted spends in prison.

Efforts to help others like Daniels, and prevent more people from unjustly losing years of their lives inside prison, are now underway via the newly formed Innocence Project Delaware.

“It alters not only the individual’s life, but their family, everyone that’s surrounding them,” said Megan Davies, the project’s executive director. “It really negatively impacts our system to hear something so egregious has occurred. We want to have a fair and just system.”

According to the National Registry of Exonerations, just three people convicted in Delaware were later exonerated and released over the past 30 years. That’s way below Pennsylvania with 78 and New Jersey with 39.

That discrepancy is part of the reason for the launch of Innocence Project Delaware. Davies said she’s not sure how many wrongful convictions there have been in the state, but just three exonerations is way too low.