Righting wrongful convictions

Air Date: August 10, 2021 10:00 am
District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference while standing with people who were exonerated, in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia’s Conviction Integrity Unit has exonerated 21 people in the past four years. A recent report from the office highlights numerous examples of official misconduct which led to the incarceration of innocent people, including withholding of exculpatory evidence, perjury, evidence tampering or coercing false convictions, This hour, Assistant D.A. PATRICIA CUMMINGS, who heads the CIU office, and THEOPHALIS “BILAAL” WILSON, who was exonerated last year after serving 28 years on prison, join us to talk about wrongful convictions and reforming the criminal justice system.

