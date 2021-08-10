Righting wrongful convictions

Philadelphia’s Conviction Integrity Unit has exonerated 21 people in the past four years. A recent report from the office highlights numerous examples of official misconduct which led to the incarceration of innocent people, including withholding of exculpatory evidence, perjury, evidence tampering or coercing false convictions, This hour, Assistant D.A. PATRICIA CUMMINGS, who heads the CIU office, and THEOPHALIS “BILAAL” WILSON, who was exonerated last year after serving 28 years on prison, join us to talk about wrongful convictions and reforming the criminal justice system.