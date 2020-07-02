Gratitude mixes with remorse for Philly man awarded $6M for wrongful murder conviction

Terrance Lewis’ jaw dropped when he got the news inside his attorney’s Center City law office.

“I was speechless,” said Lewis. “Had I been standing, my knee would have buckled.”

On Tuesday, roughly a year after filing a wrongful conviction lawsuit in federal court, the 41-year-old won a $6.25 million settlement — and a formal apology — from the city of Philadelphia.

The legal victory is the coda to a larger court battle that cleared Lewis’ name and secured his release from prison more than two decades after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder when he was 17. But as Lewis reflected on the life-changing sum the next day, his gratitude was mixed with remorse.

“The settlement can never repair or restore what has occurred in my life — period,” said Lewis in an interview.

Lewis served time in five state prisons before walking out of SCI Chester a free man in May 2019. A Philadelphia judge unexpectedly overturned his 1996 murder conviction after finding he had been wrongfully convicted.

With each new cell assignment, his frustration and resentment hardened, especially after a Catch-22 court ruling in 2009.

“On a scale of one to 10, it was 100,” said Lewis.

That year, his legal team filed a habeas corpus petition with hopes of getting their client released from prison. A federal judge found that Lewis was, as he had always maintained, not guilty of murder. But the judge also said he couldn’t free Lewis because he was part of the state prison system, and therefore beyond his jurisdiction.

In 2012, while he was still behind bars, Lewis’ sister died from a drug overdose. The next year, his younger brother and stepfather both died from cancer.

Lewis was unable to attend any of their funerals.

“Up until this day, there’s still a hole in my heart that I wasn’t able to say my goodbyes,” he said.

Stack it all up and it’s not hard to understand why Lewis called Wednesday’s settlement a “kind gesture” — a way to help cope with the pain packed into the last two decades.