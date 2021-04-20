After weeks of testimony, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s fate falls in the hands of 12 jurors entering deliberation.

More than 1,000 miles away, Philadelphians brace themselves for what that verdict will be and what that means for their city, which erupted in rallies last summer demanding justice for George Floyd, the Black man Chauvin is accused of killing.

In an effort to address some of the retraumatization brought on by the Chauvin trial, the city is hosting a series of “Community Healing Circles” through Zoom over the next three weeks.

For its inaugural session Monday, H. Jean Wright II, with the Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services, helped guide almost 30 participants through the feelings they’ve had over the past year.

Residents described feeling angry, devastated and quickly losing hope that policing in the U.S. could change. WHYY is not using anyone’s names to respect the participants’ privacy.

“There is no law, no policy that anyone can put in place that would require people to acknowledge one’s humanity,” said one participant. “That is a personal decision. I don’t think anything that the legal system can do will cause people to see [Black people] as human.”