Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Friday that residents may see more officers in their neighborhoods between now and when a verdict is announced in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Outlaw said residents could see bike cops, as well as officers on foot and on horseback.

“You will even see some officers throughout the city along with police clergy, offering prayer, opportunities for healing and distributing city of Philadelphia resources. There is even a chance that you will see a Pennsylvania National Guard soldier in your neighborhood,” she said.

Outlaw made the announcement during a news conference called to discuss the city’s “holistic” preparations for the high-profile verdict, which could be weeks away. After 14 days of testimony, closing arguments are scheduled for Monday.

Standing outside of the Municipal Services Building, Outlaw also said officers will be deployed to help protect local businesses and city assets, and that the department will have “more than sufficient staff” to respond to calls for service during potential civil unrest.

“We will do everything possible to avoid causing disruptions to the daily lives of our residents and visitors. That being said, depending how situations unfold, it might become necessary to close streets to vehicular traffic in certain areas,” said Outlaw. “We ask people to exercise patience if these situations arise.”