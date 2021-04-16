Philadelphia expands vaccine eligibility to all adults

All Philadelphia residents over the age of 16 are now eligible to receive vaccinations, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley announced Friday.

The city had planned to open eligibility to all adults on Monday, but vaccine providers were reporting difficulties filling appointments so the city decided to move up the date.

“We don’t want those vaccination slots to go unused,” Farley said.

All vaccine providers in Philadelphia, including hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, community organizations are included in the order. As vaccination efforts expand, Farley urged all Philadelphians over the age of 65 to get vaccinated as soon as possible. City clinics, he said, would continue to prioritize seniors and do targeted outreach to reach vulnerable populations.