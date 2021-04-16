Former Temple University business dean indicted in rankings scandal

The former dean of Temple University’s business school has been charged with falsifying data to boost the school’s rankings, draw more students and vastly increase the school’s revenue.

The federal indictment unsealed Friday charges Moshe Porat, 74, with conspiracy and wire fraud for allegedly submitting phony information about its graduate business programs to U.S. News & World Report.

The information about student test score and other data helped the Philadelphia university’s Fox School of Business claim the top-ranked spot on the magazine’s influential list of online MBA programs for several years and quadruple its enrollment.

The school charged about $60,000 for its online MBA and enrolled more than 330 students by 2017, before the scandal broke and Fox was removed from the rankings. By 2019, enrollment dropped to 106 students.