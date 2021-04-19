About 900 Camden students have returned to the classroom for hybrid learning

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The banners saying “Welcome” and “Bienvenidos” were hung by the door with care as teachers and staff at H.B. Wilson Family School in Camden celebrated the return of students to the building Monday morning, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to learn remotely.

The Camden City School District began phasing in hybrid learning to coincide with the beginning of the final marking period.

“We just wanted to make sure that we were able to bring students back when we could do it safely, when we could assure our parents that all boxes have been checked, we’re following CDC guidelines,” said Superintendent Katrina McCombs. “We wanted our staff members to feel safe enough to come back as well.”

The district upgraded filtration systems, deep-cleaned buildings, set up sanitizing stations, and separated desks in the interest of physical distancing. The district is also providing personal protection equipment or PPE.

McCombs said that teachers and staff were also encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, the district does not require vaccinations, nor are teachers and staff required to tell the district if they were inoculated.

“But we know that many of our staff members have been vaccinated,” she added.

Roughly 900 students in pre-K through second grade make up the first group to return, along with select high-needs students. One set will attend school in person on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other on Wednesdays and Thursdays. All students will be remote on Fridays.

Students in grades three through five will be next, followed by middle and high school students, though officials could not say when that will happen. The district hopes to have all students back in the classroom in some form by the end of May. Gov. Phil Murphy has said his administration expects all students to return to the classroom full-time by the time the new school year starts in September.