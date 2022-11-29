“Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a five-episode podcast produced by WHYY and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting at the Klein College of Media and Communication, looks at how the controversial policing practice has reentered discussions about public safety in light of Philadelphia’s ongoing gun violence crisis.

Over the summer, Philadelphia City Council members discussed more visible enforcement of stop and frisk as a solution to gun violence. Many community members feel the controversial strategy will inevitably lead to police making unjustified stops of Black men, while others see it as a way to instill a sense of order in their neighborhoods.

In Episode 3, reporters Yvonne Latty and Sammy Caiola go on a ridealong with Sgt. Michael Spicer of the Philadelphia Police Department. They visit the 24th Police District encompassing Kengsington and Allegheny avenues — an area of the city known for its open-air drug sales and high rates of gun violence.

Spicer says the threshold for stopping and frisking someone is much more strict than it used to be, which makes officers hesitant to disrupt what they believe is criminal activity.

“If we truly enacted that, we’d be able to jump out there because it’s a known drug corner and we’d be able to put everybody on the wall and frisk them,” he said. “We don’t do that … we can’t just stop them for standing there.”

A disclosure: Michael Spicer was one of six officers acquitted for beating up drug dealers and taking their money. He was charged in 2012 and acquitted in 2015, and then promoted to sergeant that same year.

This podcast episode also explores how policing tactics — from the MOVE bombing to the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. — have impacted Black Philadelphians.