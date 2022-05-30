Throw open the windows: National Liberty Museum rebuilds its future

When the National Liberty Museum opened in 2000 on Chestnut Street in Old City, it aimed to celebrate the ideals of American liberty alongside founder Irvin Borowsky’s art glass collection.

The institution was based on drawing a metaphorical connection between the two: liberty, like glass, is both strong and fragile.

“That is something that’s the underpinning, the legacy, the history of this museum, but that’s not quite where we’re at as a society anymore,” said CEO Alaine Arnott. “When I think of how this mission is going to evolve, it’s going to be about action. How do we bring liberty into action?”

In January, Arnott became the first National Liberty Museum leader who is not part of the Borowsky family. She intends to lead the institution through a transformation in order to figuratively and literally let in new light.

The NLM recently received a $2 million Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant to renovate its building. The marble entrance of the former bank building is now wrapped in scaffolding for the rest of the summer as the façade goes under extensive repair.

The third-floor front room has been completely gutted. It used to be an exhibition of Biblical tableaus showing scenes of religious liberty, designed to resemble a dark cave. False walls were removed to reveal windows that hadn’t seen daylight in two decades. The blinds were still attached.

Some windows had been bricked over, into which glass will now be returned.

“We’re going to have beautiful windows all along Chestnut Street and Franklin Court so that you get this new feeling but still appreciate the old,” Arnott said. “I love the beautiful architecture. We don’t want to lose that. The windows were hidden.”

More than giving the building an update, Arnott plans to change the National Liberty Museum’s approach to its subject matter, creating a contemporary counterpoint to Old City’s surrounding historical attractions.

Whereas sites like Independence Hall, Carpenter’s Hall, the Museum of the American Revolution, et al., describe the origins of American democracy and liberty, the Liberty Museum is branding itself as the place that presents contemporary concepts of liberty.