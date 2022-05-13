Respect on her name: AAMP’s new director of programming has deep roots in activism and the arts

This article originally appeared on Love Now Media.

Nina Elizabeth Ball had no idea her passion for poetry and love of the arts would take her on a fulfilling work-life journey.

Around the Baltimore School for the Arts, the high-schooler was known for her writing. Musicians, poets and dancers came to her with their poetry and their raps. So much talent, she thought, should be shared with the school and community. So, she put together the first proposal she had ever written in her life for an event that would highlight their gifts.

A poet since the age of nine, Ball played around with the word “lyric” for a title that would embody this eclectic mix of performers. “Lyrispect” fit perfectly; it was short for “lyrical respect, lyrical aspect, lyrical spectrum,” she explains.

The school’s dean turned down the idea and the name, but Ball loved the way “Lyrispect” described her and how she approached her work. By the time she arrived in Philadelphia to attend Temple University in 2001, she was known as Nina Elizabeth “Lyrispect” Ball.

“I really thought it was a strong name,” she says. “It encompassed the work I do as a writer. When I tackle a subject, I really try to explore every bit of it. I’m also someone that’s at the intersection of a ton of identities. So ‘lyrical spectrum, lyrical respect’ is the handling of the words.”

Through the years, Ball has carried that aspiration of presenting artists to the community. The young writer developed into an accomplished poet whose natural talents blended with skills she acquired through her openness of spirit and drive to learn. She is a lyricist, spoken-word artist, voice-over artist, educator, event coordinator and arts curator.

Today, she is the director of programming and education at the African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP). Having joined the institution in January 2022, Ball’s dream has finally found a home.

“All the ways I’ve worked with people have brought me to this moment,” she says. “All the things I’m passionate about, all my natural skills. I just want to elevate the profile of the museum, and I want to stay authentic to the people that need to be served. So, I want to throw a little sparkle on it.”

It took more than 20 years to get here from the art school, but her love for the arts was born much earlier. Ball grew up in Baltimore, with her mother Colotta Moore and older sister Mia. The three looked out for each other. Since first grade, Ball has been drawn to theater and acting. She was a witch in one school play and Mrs. Santa Claus in another. She loved African and modern dance, and was an avid reader.