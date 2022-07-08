The player and the game: Diversity in gaming opens pathways to new careers

This story originally appeared on Love Now Media.

Nicodemus “Nick” Madehdou dreams big. That’s probably why, since childhood, Madehdou and gaming were a seamless match. You see, when Madehdou played a video game, he didn’t have to speak if he didn’t want to. That felt like a blessing to a kid like Nick, an immigrant from Liberia who was extremely self-conscious about his accent when his family first settled in Northeast Philadelphia in 2004.

“I didn’t even know anybody, but it didn’t matter that I didn’t fit in because nobody could see me behind a computer screen,” he said.

Gaming allowed his dreams to take flight. While soaring, gliding, jumping, and spinning, Madehdou could escape anything and go anywhere, fight wizards, or go on quests and solve mysteries in environments of his choosing. Video games gave him space to dream up a vision for a career. Early on, he knew his life’s work would have something to do with the gaming industry.

“Knowing what games could do,” he said, “and also realizing I didn’t see a lot of people like me in the space – it made me interested in pursuing what games could be long-term.”

But as much as Madehdou is a dreamer, he’s also a straight-up realist. He knew gaming was his future but knew he didn’t want to go into debt before he even got started.

“I had heard a lot of horror stories about college and debt, and I was trying to avoid all those things,” he said.

He tried going the conventional route, applying for internships at tech giants like Apple, Google, and Comcast, but the gatekeepers of convention wouldn’t let him. “[People] told me I had to be in college first.”

So just like that, Maadehdou launched Philadelphia-based Jump Button Studio with two like-minded people and assembled a diverse team of about 20 young tech creatives. In 2018, he began his unlikely journey of entrepreneurship becoming a CEO at the tender age of 21.