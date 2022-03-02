This story originally appeared on Love Now Media.

Tonya Ladipo never intended to launch one of the only therapy practices in the Philadelphia area specializing in mental health services to Black communities. But, as a therapist herself, Ladipo could see how the needs of Black clients, as well as her own mental health needs, were not being met.

While working for a variety of behavioral health nonprofits in Philly, she would watch, distressed, as white mental health professionals would gaslight Black clients, especially when it came to concerns of discrimination and bias.

“Having a professional say to you, ‘Are you sure this is not just your perception?’ as if there’s something wrong with you, as opposed to [acknowledging] there’s something wrong with the system or the environment that you’re in and that is why you are struggling,” she said.

Ladipo noticed something else: when Black clients struggled with depression and anxiety, white providers often jumped to the conclusion that they suffered from a misinterpretation of life events, insufficient coping skills or a chemical imbalance.

“That is true sometimes, but you’re hurting Black people when you assume they only need new coping skills without understanding the daily barrage of racism or sexism or transphobia that they are enduring. It’s re-victimization,” she said.

And then there was the matter of her own professional well-being. Years ago, Ladipo switched her field of study from psychology to social work so that she could help people heal. Yet, at the nonprofit where she then worked, she cringed as some white providers disparaged Black people.

“I remember sitting in case consultations where therapists would talk about cases and being the only Black person there,” she recalled, “and they’re talking about Black clients and they’re either dismissing their blackness or talking about it in a very diminishing way.”