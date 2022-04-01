Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch joined Philadelphia’s police commissioner for a virtual chat on Thursday to mark the last day of Women’s History Month.

Lynch and Commissioner Danielle Outlaw discussed the challenges that come with serving as the first Black women in high-power law enforcement positions. Lynch was the first Black woman to serve as the nation’s top prosecutor, and Outlaw is the first to lead Philly’s police department.

“Often women are placed in positions of power at the most difficult times,” Lynch said. “You look around and you say, ‘Well, there must be something broke that needs fixing because here I am, right?’”