Philly police ‘can’t keep up’ with rising homicide rate, Outlaw says

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporter Sammy Caiola here.

The homicide rate in Philadelphia continues to rise higher than last year – which was a record year for homicides, although those numbers are slowly declining.

Currently, 121 people have been killed in Philadelphia since the beginning of the year, up 2% from last year.

The crime numbers are counter-intuitive: there have been fewer shootings than last year, but more of those shootings have resulted in deaths.

In their bi-weekly update on gun violence in Philadelphia, city officials admitted that the homicide rate in areas identified as hot spots of violence by the police department’s targeting Operation Pinpoint prevention program is actually rising.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said homicides in the Operation Pinpoint grid are roughly 41% higher than last year.