From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Hundreds of police officers joined city leaders at the Cathedral-Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning to mourn the death of an officer killed in the line of duty.

Police highway patrol officer Andy Chan was injured almost seven years ago when he was struck while riding his motorcycle in Northeast Philadelphia. He finally succumbed to his injuries Dec. 2.

“We gather today for Andy Chan because he was special,” Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said to those gathered for the service. He said Chan was so special to so many people.

“To many he was Officer Chan. To the guys in the neighborhood, he was a nightmare that they hoped they would never meet. To highway patrol, he was the standard, and to everyone else, to all of us, he’s was simply Andy.”

“Some people become legends only after they leave us,” Bethel said. “But Andy was not one of those people. Andy lived as a legend.”