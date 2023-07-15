Philadelphia police officer dies after being found unresponsive in patrol car

A Philadelphia police officer died after she was found unresponsive in her patrol car on Friday night.

According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, witnesses found the unresponsive officer around 9 p.m. in her patrol car on the 1800 block of South Columbus Boulevard.

The officer, who has not been identified, was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Sources tell Action News the officer suffered a medical emergency, but further details were not immediately available.

“I can tell you that this officer has been, for quite some time, has been part of the PPD family for at least 24 years,” said Outlaw.

Chopper 6 was overhead as a procession brought the officer’s body to the medical examiner’s office.

The officer was assigned to the 3rd District as a school officer.

Action News has learned she was a mother and married to a fellow officer of the force.

“I have had the opportunity to connect with some family in the hospital and to briefly speak with her husband while there. But I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about her dedication and commitment to the police department,” Outlaw added.