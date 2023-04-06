Philadelphia officer injured, 3 juveniles in custody after chaos breaks out in Center City

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

At least one police officer was injured after chaos broke out in Center City Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Police tell Action News hundreds of teens gathered in Center City. The crowds moved through Front and Market streets into the Fashion District area, then into Love Park before stopping at City Hall.

At one point, some people in the crowd were jumping on top of police cars, Action News has learned.

One officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Police say three juveniles were taken into custody.

Mayor Jim Kenney released this statement Wednesday night:

“Tonight, a large group of mostly young people was being destructive and disruptive in Center City. This dangerous behavior will not be tolerated. We take public safety very seriously-I’m grateful to @PhillyPolice for responding, dispersing the crowd, and making necessary arrests. I’m saddened when young people engage in behavior that endangers themselves and others, especially because it is not representative of the majority of our city’s youth, who are positively engaged in their communities. We all must work together to support our young people.”

Officers closed some roads as they worked to disperse the crowd and even SEPTA police got involved when juveniles apparently tried to get into the subway.

The large crowd has since dispersed but there will be an increased police presence throughout the evening due to this situation.

No further information was immediately available.