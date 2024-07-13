Officer hospitalized after stolen car crashes into police cruiser in Germantown

The story originally appeared on 6abc

A Philadelphia Police officer was hospitalized after their squad car was struck by a stolen vehicle.

The officers were responding to a report of men breaking into cars near Morton and Johnston streets in the Germantown section of the city overnight Saturday.

The suspects attempted to flee from police in a white SUV, struck the police cruiser and overturned in the process.

Several people inside the vehicle got away. One suspect was taken into custody.

The officer was taken to the hospital for observation but is expected to be okay.

The Crash Investigation Division is investigating.