As it stands on the second floor of the museum, Horowitz’s ominous “Untitled” sculpture stands as a massive and mysterious black presence, representing an act of covering up racism and antisemitism rather than removing it. Horowitz referred to it as Darth Vader.

“It struck me that the form…was kind of like a Readymade answer with what to do with these racist monuments from the past,” said Horowitz in the audio tour. “I decided to remake the sculpture in that form, to freeze that moment in time.”

Horowtiz also installed a series of large decals on a wall of the second floor representing the raised fist emoji in different skin tones. The original raised fist emoji was first introduced in 2015 in a relatively neutral yellow color. It was later offered as a pop-up menu of different skin tones, ranging in shades from white to black.

The raised fist, often used to express defiance, took on Black Power and Black Lives Matter meanings when it was offered in black tones. Horowitz believes the pop-up menu of skin tones unwittingly grants equal credence to white power.

“I think one of the hallmarks of the moment that we’re living in is exploring the ideas and ideals of America more deeply than we ever have before,” said Perelman. “As a museum that sits on Independence Mall, it is our mission not only to celebrate those ideals, but to unpack them and understand where they have been successful, and been beacons of opportunity, and where we have fallen short.”

Perelman said this approach to historical museum content, presenting it in a contemporary context, will set the standard for future programming at the Weitzman.

“History museums have had trouble,” said Galperin, pointing to the recently shuttered Philadelphia History Museum at Atwater Kent and the transfer of material to Drexel University. “We’ve been rethinking our history museum. We believe that history, including American Jewish history, is relevant to the present.”

As part of its post-bankruptcy reopening, the Jewish Museum will be free to the public. Galperin says the museum had experimented with free admission in the past, which resulted in attendance quadrupling.

Even with free admission, Galperin is confident the museum’s future with a larger endowment will be financially solvent. He also said the museum is ready for national exposure, expanding its board to take on members from San Francisco and Washington, D.C., and assuming a leading role in Jewish American Heritage Month, taking place right now, by coordinating programming among 125 partner organizations across the country.

“Not only are we a museum of history of American Jewry, located in Independence Mall, but what we have to say and what we have to share is important and relevant today,” he said. “This is some of the thinking about how to move forward.”