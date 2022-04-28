Judge signals approval of plan to transfer Philly history museum to Drexel

The city of Philadelphia and Drexel University returned to Orphan’s Court on Wednesday to explain an agreement that would transfer the archive of the Philadelphia History Museum at Atwater Kent to the private university.

Previously, the two parties had been asked by Judge Sheila Woods-Skipper to include more details about the financing, staffing, and security Drexel will invest in its stewardship of the public collection of about 130,000 historical artifacts.

Although no decision was made on Wednesday, Woods-Skipper signaled she would swiftly approve the plan once language discussed during the hearing was added to the agreement. There are no more hearings planned.

The city’s Chief Cultural Officer Kelly Lee explained the collection under Drexel’s stewardship would be overseen by an oversight committee and a collection evaluation committee. The city of Philadelphia would have seats on those committees, but Drexel would retain a majority, ensuring it ultimately would have the final decision.

However, the city would have the legal power to hold Drexel to its fiduciary responsibility, meaning its decisions must be for the benefit of the collection and the public.

Drexel President John Fry said he takes that responsibility seriously and will establish a permanent endowment to pay for its upkeep as well as three full-time staff with five full-time assistants. The size of the endowment is pending a feasibility study.

Fry said the transfer agreement does not include specific dollar amounts because the agreement is designed in perpetuity. “It’s impossible to anticipate funding needs in the far future,” he told the judge.

Drexel will not operate a history museum, rather the collection will be available to peruse and study online, and objects can be loaned out on request.