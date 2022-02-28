A plan to transfer the inventory of the now-defunct Philadelphia History Museum at Atwater Kent — about 130,000 items dating back more than 300 years — to Drexel University is working its way through the courts.

The move is getting resistance from the Historical Society of Pennsylvania.

The plan would transfer the collection to Drexel, which would not reopen the museum, but rather maintain the collection in its entirety and make its pieces available as temporary loans. The agreement says Drexel will create a financial endowment of undetermined amount to maintain the collection, and create an oversight committee to determine if and how objects should be deaccessioned, or sold off.

HSP is opposing that proposed plan because it lacks key details about care and maintenance for the historical inventory, including finances and public oversight. Director David Brigham said the proposal as it now reads would allow the city and Drexel to work out the details after a judge approves the agreement.

“We still don’t have answers to some pretty big questions,” he said. “How will Drexel staff if the transfer is made? Are we talking about two people or 12 people? That’s a very different kind of operation.”

“The 1938 charter for the Atwater Kent Museum says that it will be a public museum. The plan is not for a public museum. It’s for a lending library. So what does that mean?” he continued. “Who’s eligible to borrow from it? Is it only museums and libraries? If it’s a broad definition of a potential borrower, how will Drexel go about stewarding the collection?”

HSP has petitioned Judge Sheila Woods-Skipper to grant it standing to intervene in the agreement between the city and Drexel, on the grounds that HSP had donated about 10,000 objects – including the wampum belt given to William Penn by the Lenni Lenape people, and George Washington’s presidential desk — to the collection and still maintains an influence over their fate.

Brigham said that HSP had initially been involved in the transfer discussion, but “at some point the curtain went down and they stopped talking to us.”

Attorneys for the city filed a response opposing HSP’s request for intervention, saying HSP has no valid legal basis to participate.

“Having transferred its historical artifacts to the Atwater Kent Museum outright over a decade ago, HSP has no special interest or rights that would be impacted by the transfer of the Atwater Kent Museum Collection to Drexel University,” read the city’s memo. “This means that HSP’s status with respect to the Collection Trust is the same as any other member of the public.”

“HSP’s real motivation is not to ensure that any interests it claims to have will be protected, but rather to usurp the rightful role of the Attorney General,” the memo continued.