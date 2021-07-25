Sean Lugo turns Paradigm Gallery into a bodega for ‘Immigrant Mentality’

The rear of the gallery has a stockpile of prayer candles (veladoras) illustrated with Lugo’s own sly version of religious imagery: His signature style is replacing the heads of human figures with heads of teddy bears. A soda machine in the corner is covered with graffiti stickers, and topped with stacked rolls of toilet paper wrapped in packaging designed by Lugo.

Lugo, who says he grew up dyslexic, gravitated toward comic books as a child because of the illustrations. One of his fondest bodega memories is going to New York with his father and shopping for comics in a corner store.

So, in the bodega he imagined for Paradigm, one wall is filled with comic books, the superhero on each cover redesigned by Lugo with a teddy bear head.

On top of a glass case, filled with packages of candy and stickers, is a life-size wooden cutout of a cat.

“We can’t have a real bodega cat, so I cut one out of wood,” he said.

Just like in a real bodega, everything here is for sale. Although not at bodega prices — these are, after all, original pieces of art — Lugo priced them affordably: sticker packs are $20, comic books are $200. Even the cat can be had for $300.

Lugo comes out of street art, where as Sean 9 Lugo he developed his vision for wheatpasting teddy bear heads, which is both an act of parody – putting a stuffed bear head on the body of a ferocious and buxom comic book heroine – and as homage. One of his paintings in the front room is a woman cutting an orange on a chopping block. The woman represents Cristina Martinez, the immigrant, chef, and undocumented workers’ rights activist who operates the popular South Philly Barbacoa restaurant.

Martinez posed for Lugo, who later replaced her head with that of a teddy bear.

“[She] feeds hundreds of homeless people a day, and has her own business as an immigrant,” said Lugo. “I really wanted to capture someone who I think is extremely powerful in Philadelphia.”