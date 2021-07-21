Mausoleum of Contemporary Art reopens after a 2-year zoning struggle

An alternative arts venue in Philadelphia is reopening this week after being shuttered for almost two years.

PhilaMOCA, a film and performance space at 12th Street and Spring Garden, has been closed since September 2019. Since then, it has been engaged in a prolonged struggle with zoning variances and fire codes, exacerbated by the pandemic.

“Unlike most venues, we actually closed prior to the pandemic,” said manager Eric Bresler. “It was kind of a one-two punch when the pandemic came around.”

PhilaMOCA, or the Mausoleum of Contemporary Art, is in a building that had once housed a manufacturer of mausoleums and burial monuments: “Finney & Son, established 1850” is still on the façade. For the last decade, Bresler has operated it as an underground arts venue, featuring local and touring bands, screenings of cult films, and visual art exhibitions.

With a capacity of 175 people and no bar, PhilaMOCA occupies a rare niche as a smaller venue that can host all-ages programming with a decidedly weird and adult sensibility.

“The lack of all-ages venues really applies to a lot of bands who don’t want to play in a traditional bar setting,” said Bresler. “We provide a sizable, clean room where teenagers can come and experience a band that they love. That’s always kind of been the mission of PhilaMOCA: Give people in their formative years a place where they could go and experience art and music and culture outside of, say, a West Philly basement.”