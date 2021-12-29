Some New Year’s events in Philly changing or canceling as COVID surges

Another venue in town, PhilaMOCA, an alternative and punk venue at 12th and Spring Garden streets, has canceled its New Year’s Eve concert because most of the bands on the bill have pulled out, including the co-headliner Colleen Green.

Manager Eric Bresler has been putting on successful shows every week since reopening last summer, but over the last 10 days, every concert has been canceled since the onset of omicron.

“I am a bit nervous about January,” Bresler said. “We have a packed calendar for January. I’m guessing a lot of the events will be postponed. I think everyone’s kind of waiting on the post-holiday omicron numbers to come out.”

As one of the only all-ages venues in the city to regularly feature alternative music and underground film, PhilaMOCA has built an audience of fans that keep coming back to see local and out-of-town bands and Bresler’s eccentric taste in film.

“Our attendance base is very loyal and very trusting. I think that we have an obligation to them to show that, yes, we do care that you are entering the safest room possible. We do not take any chances,” he said. “But we still totally understand if you’re not comfortable coming out right now and I am prepared to — if it was mandated — shut down for a month or two. I wouldn’t complain.”

Other events are still planned to go forward, including the local jam band the Disco Biscuits at the Fillmore in Fishtown, and at the Pennsylvania Convention Center is a festival of dub music, Hijinx.

The Mummers Parade is still scheduled to go on, as are the fireworks on the Delaware River waterfront. This year for the first time, the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation will feature fireworks on the river, on both New Year’s Eve and the evening of New Year’s Day.