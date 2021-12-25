Celebrating sober: How to support non-drinkers in a boozy holiday world

I am grateful that I stopped drinking two years ago. But I have dealt with a lot of questions and assumptions over these two years, as alcohol is such a big part of our culture. I have had restaurant staff give me blank stares when I ask if they have mocktail options and I have smiled through tears during social situations where people make jokes about how much they need a glass of wine.

But for every person who has made me cringe or question if I can really do this, there have been others who have really helped me feel like I can keep going. I have true, eternal gratitude for friends who send mocktail recipes or keep some non-alcoholic prosecco on hand for backyard BBQs, and restaurants that have non-alcoholic options clearly outlined on their menus.

As we think up our New Year’s Resolutions, or use this pandemic to reevaluate our priorities, there is a good chance we know someone who isn’t drinking or is thinking of giving it up. And while their reason is nobody’s business but their own, there are things you can do to make life easier for someone who isn’t drinking.

First, under no circumstances should you ask someone why they aren’t drinking. There are tons of reasons why someone isn’t drinking, from pregnancy to health reasons to substance use disorder to family history to personal preferences. People who aren’t drinking shouldn’t be forced to reveal sensitive information. Much like you (hopefully) wouldn’t ask someone about personal or health information, don’t ask them why they aren’t drinking – and don’t assume you know the answer.

Likewise, don’t assume that everybody drinks. I remember being at a gathering of school parents, and someone making a joke about how it’s impossible to parent without drinking. For me, it would be impossible to parent and keep drinking. It’s understandable that people make jokes, but alcohol is a deeply painful topic for many people. I’m not sure there’s actually a solution to this, but I think a good start would be to lead with the assumption that alcohol isn’t for everyone.