White Christmas? Philly instead expects a wet Christmas as the planet warms

It looks like Philadelphia will not get a white Christmas tomorrow. A wet Christmas is more likely, with a high in the 50s and rain in the forecast.

But the unusually balmy Christmas may not come as a surprise to those who have been watching the thermometer.

Over the last 30 years, Philadelphians have enjoyed just a one-in-10 chance of getting a white Christmas, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).