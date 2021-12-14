Philly’s warm weekend broke records. Here’s what climate scientists say about it

Saturday’s warm weather broke records in several places throughout the Philadelphia region — and climate change likely contributed.

Winter is the fastest-warming season across Pennsylvania and most of the United States. Philadelphia’s average winter temperature rose nearly 5 degrees Fahrenheit since 1970, according to data analyzed by Climate Central. The average winter temperature in Pittsburgh has risen nearly 4 degrees, and in Harrisburg, nearly 3 degrees.

“Winter is going away,” said Jen Brady, a data analyst at Climate Central. “Winter is really shrinking, and we’re seeing that in a large part of the country.”

Brady said scientists can’t yet say how much of this weekend’s extreme weather — which brought not only a warm day to the Mid-Atlantic, but deadly tornadoes to the South and Midwest — was caused by climate change. But Climate Central scientists say climate change likely contributed to the record warm weather seen in the Philadelphia region.

“We can say that’s probably why December in general has been warmer,” Brady said.