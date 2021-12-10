Philly’s next crop of city buildings will be greener under bill passed by Philly Council

Many new municipal buildings in Philadelphia will need to meet a higher standard of sustainability, under a bill City Council passed Thursday. But advocates say the change doesn’t go far enough to address the climate crisis.

The bill increases the requirements for new construction or major renovations of large city buildings, pushing them toward elements such as on-site renewable energy, optimized energy performance, and sustainable materials. Many new city buildings currently need to achieve a silver-level certification under the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) system, but the bill raises that bar to LEED Gold. That means municipal projects will need to earn at least 60 points for green or healthy building elements through the rating system, up from the current minimum of 50.

“We’re going to raise the certification level from LEED Silver to LEED Gold, and we are going to ensure that we align all of our work in city government and are prepared to meet all of the ambitious goals that we set,” said at-large Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, the bill’s sponsor.

Under its Climate Action Playbook released early this year, the city plans to cut municipal carbon emissions 50% and source 100% clean energy for municipal operations by 2030. The city has also committed to carbon neutrality by 2050.

The bill received unanimous support in council, as well as from the regional nonprofit Green Building United.

“Utilizing the LEED standard, … the city can access clear guidelines to ensure projects are considering not only energy but site selection, water use, materials, waste, health, and more,” said LeAnne Harvey, the organization’s program and policy director, during Thursday’s meeting.

The bill that passed Thursday also shifts management of the program from the City Planning Commission to the Office of Sustainability, which plans to develop regulations that push contractors toward energy-related categories of points.