Philly to test new tech in bid to stop delivery drivers from parking illegally

It’s online shopping season, so you might find yourself stuck behind delivery vans blocking the lane more often than usual. But transportation officials envision a better future, where delivery drivers glide smoothly into loading space reserved ahead of time. The city will test the idea in a pilot this spring.

“I think we need a new model of loading zones in the city,” said Christopher Puchalsky, director of policy and strategic initiatives at Philadelphia’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability (OTIS). “That’s what the Smart Loading Zone pilot is trying to do.”

The Philadelphia Parking Authority issued more than $2 million worth of tickets to package delivery vehicles in 2020 and is on track to issue roughly the same this year. But e-commerce is still clogging city streets with double-parked trucks and vans.

Philly currently sees more than 600,000 total residential deliveries per year, according to estimates by José Holguín-Veras of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Center of Excellence for Sustainable Urban Freight Systems. That number is likely to grow, as the World Economic Forum estimates e-commerce demand will bring 36% more delivery vehicles to inner-cities by 2030.

When these vehicles park illegally, they put pedestrians at risk by blocking sight lines, endanger cyclists by obstructing bike lanes and slow down transit. It all comes down to a conflict over precious curb space — which is as useful for the ever-growing online shopping — and delivery-based economy as it is for pedestrians, Uber passengers or even diners eating outdoors.

“It’s definitely an issue that needs to be managed, maybe ‘solved’ is a little too permanent or optimistic, but I think it definitely needs to be managed on an ongoing basis,” Puchalsky said. “The anecdotal evidence is certainly there that there’s a lot more delivery and a lot more illegal parking and loading because of that by delivery vans.”

City transportation officials have set goals to better manage curb space and update fines and fees to reflect today’s parking conflicts. The latest effort is the smart zone Request for Proposals issued last month to test technologies that would allow the city to digitally map the curb space and create a reservation-based loading zone.

Reservable loading zones

Philly’s Smart Loading Zone pilot project will test the use of five types of software applications aimed at making loading activity more efficient and user-friendly, according to the RFP.

The pilot would start in March 2022 and end a year later.

“We’re open to working with companies that can bring some big data approaches to trying to manage this,” Puchalsky said. “So that if you’re a shipper, for example, you could have information on what spots are available and even the possibility of reserving those spots ahead of time in an area, so that you can plan your routes.”

During peak delivery hours, a shipper might pay more to reserve a loading zone, Puchalsky said, but during off-hours, the space might be cheaper.

“It works for everybody, and it’s a way that we can manage the curb space in a more efficient way than just maybe the government, all by itself, setting rates on a one-size-fits-all basis,” Puchalsky said.

Washington, D.C. did a similar pilot project in 2019. It allowed delivery drivers to reserve curb space in nine areas of the city through the third-party website curbFlow. Safety in crosswalks and bike lanes improved during the pilot, and double parking went down. The next year, curbFlow rolled out a system of cameras to let delivery drivers know, in real time, whether a parking space was available. The company’s founder described it as “greasing the wheels of the delivery economy,” helping drivers avoid double parking or endlessly circling a block.

Other cities are trying different ways to balance deliveries with other street uses — but so far, there’s no silver bullet.

“There’s a variety of different approaches the different cities are using,” said Alex Engel, a spokesperson for the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO). “We would say that no city has really perfected this.”

Still, there are a number of strategies NACTO considers “best practices,” which Philly could try.