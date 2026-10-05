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Philadelphia doesn’t like to lose, even when it comes to picking up trash.

Last year, the city went head-to-head against Chicago in the first annual Clean-Off, a competition to see which city could pick up the most bags of trash in October. Philadelphia lost by just four bags.

Amanda Block said this year will be different.

“We were winning for a little bit, and then in the last week, Chicago won,” Block said. “We’re still hurt about it. But we’re coming back for year two.”

Block is the co-founder of Block By Block, the nonprofit organization leading the Clean-Off in Philadelphia. The Clean-Off officially kicked off Oct. 1 and will run until the end of the month. In addition to a rematch against Chicago, Philly will also be competing against Los Angeles, a newcomer in this year’s competition.

Block By Block hosted its first cleanup this weekend in Eastern Liberties and will be hosting similar events throughout the month. To participate in the Clean-Off, Philadelphians can join a group cleanup, create their own or pick up trash solo. After bagging the trash, volunteers can take a photo and log the cleanup through Block By Block’s website. Anyone who wants to track Philly’s progress can follow along on Block By Block’s leaderboard.