WHYY’s ‘Fresh Air’ co-hosts each receive lifetime achievement honors

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The two co-hosts of WHYY’s “Fresh Air” are being honored for each of their lifetime’s work.

Terry Gross will receive the Radio Television Digital News Association’s Paul White Award, the RTDNA’s highest award. At the same time, Tonya Mosley has been named one of EBONY’s Power 100 for 2026.

Gross has been hosting “Fresh Air” for 50 years. Mosley became co-host in 2023 after working as a journalist in several capacities, including as an Emmy-winning television producer and host of “Here & Now” heard on NPR. Mosley is the first public radio host to be listed in the EBONY Power 100.

“This one is especially meaningful to me,” wrote Mosley in a statement. “My mother subscribed to EBONY when I was growing up, and every year I would devour the Power 100 issue. To now find myself on that list is something I’m still taking in.”

Gross will be presented with the Paul White Award during the Edward R. Murrow Awards ceremony Oct. 12. The award, now in its 70th year, is named after the first news director of CBS and has previously gone to broadcast journalists such as Murrow, Walter Cronkite and Barbara Walters.

“Few journalists have shaped the art of the interview quite like Terry Gross,” said Tara Puckey, RTDNA president and CEO. “For decades, she has brought extraordinary curiosity, preparation and empathy to conversations that have helped audiences better understand the people, ideas and stories shaping our world.”

Through broadcasts and podcasts, “Fresh Air” is heard by more than 6 million listeners each week in more than 200 countries.