There was a slow but steady stream of visitors in Rehoboth Beach as Delaware beaches opened Friday for Memorial Day weekend.

People walked their dogs, strolled on the boardwalk and visited local businesses.

Shops served customers one at a time. And during the lunch hour there were small lines for takeout pizza and fries.

“We have hand sanitizer, both gels and liquid, for customers when they come in and wear a mask. We’re only allowing four people at a time,” said Carol Dryer, owner of the store Odysea. “I know short term rentals aren’t open yet but there’s a lot of homeowners in town and the grocery stores are flowing.”