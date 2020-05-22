Coronavirus update: Delaware gets $67 million grant to expand testing

Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said the state was already enhancing the capability of its labs, but the grant money will help accelerate that process.

In addition to supporting expanded statewide testing and analysis, the grant will assist Delaware in creating a COVID-19 surveillance network to test symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, with additional testing for vulnerable populations.

Sussex County flyover planned

Southern Delaware hospital workers will be honored Saturday with a flyover of some vintage aircrafts.

The event, produced by the Delaware Aviation Museum in Georgetown, will feature a B-25 Mitchell Bomber, a P-51 Mustang, and a C-45 from Chorman Aerial Spraying. The flights will cross over Sussex County starting at 11 a.m. The route will take the planes over Beebe, Bayhealth and Nanticoke Hospitals, as well as locations up and down Rt. 1, Rt. 113 and Rt. 13.

The aviation museum has posted a much more detailed route map on its website.

The group is accepting online donations to offset the costs of the flight, with any excess donations being given to first responders.

The planes are scheduled to take off at Delaware Coastal Airport at 11 a.m.