First Pa. counties go green; all counties to partially reopen by June 5

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to announce today the first counties in the state that will move into the ‘green’ phase of gradual reopening from the statewide pandemic shutdown.

Under the state government’s three-tiered color-coded reopening system, all businesses in ‘green’ counties will be allowed to reopen –– with social distancing measures in place –– and no limits on social gathering. The governor is expected to announce the changes at the Department of Health’s Friday afternoon briefing.

The Wolf administration has not released its criteria deciding when a county is ready for ‘green.’

As of today, 49 of the state’s 67 counties have moved into the ‘yellow’ phase, or partial reopening, with groups of more than 25 people forbidden and limited business operations allowed. A report from Spotlight PA indicates that all other counties will be moved to “yellow” status by June 5.

However, southeastern Pa., along with other hard hit portions of the state, remain under the state’s most restrictive shutdown orders.

Philly delays breakup of airport homeless, agrees to test

City officials agreed to delay the planned removal of between 50 to 100 homeless individuals who have been residing in an inactive terminal at the Philadelphia International Airport.

The city had faced intense pressure from advocates, and the threat of a possible lawsuit, if they moved people living in the airport encampment to shelters without first testing them for the coronavirus. On Thursday, Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration agreed to hold off until at least Tuesday of next week in order to conduct “rapid testing.”

Tensions over the homeless population at the airport increased after an incident in which an individual was discovered by airline crew in the bathroom of a parked airplane.

Advocates have cited guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising against the breakup of homeless encampments, which state that such actions risk spreading the virus as people relocate to shelters or other encampments.