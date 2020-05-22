Pa.’s coronavirus data collection raises eyebrows

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health confirmed reporting by The Atlantic magazine, that the state includes results of both viral and antibody tests in its total number of novel coronavirus cases.

This practice has raised eyebrows as these tests analyze two different things: A viral test, which uses either a nasal or saliva swab, reveals whether a patient is currently infected with the coronavirus; An antibody test is a blood test that shows if someone has had a past infection.

“When you’re making real-time public health decisions, you want the data to be as clean as possible,” said infectious disease physician Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “[When] people might have recovered months ago and then [are] added to the rolls, that’s not going to help you with decisions that you make today.”

The department said while the results of both viral and antibody tests are included in its total number of cases, only viral are considered “confirmed” positive cases. Antibody results are classified as “presumed” positives.

“We only use counts of confirmed cases when we’re looking at any metrics in terms of counties going from red to yellow, or yellow to green, or any other transition,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, the health department’s director.

The state’s COVID-19 information page notes that both confirmed and presumed positive test results are included in the state’s total case count. But it doesn’t breakdown what portion of cases are presumed or confirmed.

Presumed positives include more than just antibody results. Individuals who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms and have had a high-risk exposure to the coronavirus, but have not been tested, are also counted as presumed positives.