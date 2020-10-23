Pennsylvania reports largest one-day total of coronavirus cases

Pennsylvania reported its largest daily total of new coronavirus cases on Friday, as an additional 2,219 Pennsylvanians have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020,” said a press release from the state’s Department of Health.

The department reports it’s seeing significant increases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. In southwestern Pennsylvania this group comprises nearly 13 percent of all cases. Back in April, it was just 5 percent of cases.

DOH also reported 33 new COVID-19 deaths. The number is far lower from the state’s peak of COVID-19 fatalities, which occurred in late April. However, increases in hospitalizations and deaths tend to trail any uptick in infections by several weeks.