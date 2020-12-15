Pennsylvania reported 9,556 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, for a statewide case total of 509,320 since the start of the pandemic. Hospital cases are now double what they were during spring COVID-19 peaks, with 6,026 individuals currently hospitalized. The commonwealth also reported 270 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, for a total of 12,980 since the start of the pandemic.

Philadelphia on Monday reported 2,078 additional confirmed cases, for a total of 80,485 since the beginning of the pandemic. The city’s Department of Public Health confirmed eight additional fatalities, which brings the total number of deaths attributable to the virus in Philadelphia to 2,135.

Scientists funded to develop synthetic antibodies in COVID-19 treatment

Scientists from the Philadelphia-based Wistar Institute, the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Indiana University, INOVIO, and AstraZeneca have received a multi-million-dollar award from the federal government to develop special DNA-encoded monoclonal antibodies, or DMAbs, that will fight COVID-19.

The $37.6 million award comes from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND).

The synthetic DMAb antibodies act as genetic blueprints that tell the patient’s body to build its own highly specific antibodies against pathogens; in the case of COVID-19, it would help patients to produce antibodies that target parts of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Scientists developing the technology claim it could be particularly useful due to rapid manufacturing ability, low cost of production, and temperature-stable storage and distribution.