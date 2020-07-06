Guests: Jennifer Nuzzo, John Wherry, Rachel Levine

Five months into the pandemic, coronavirus cases continue to surge around the country. All but a handful of states are seeing infection rates rising. While most European and many Asian countries have COVID-19 under control, the U.S. has been unable to keep the virus in check. Why has the U.S. failed at containing the coronavirus? And what are we learning about the virus that could help reduce infections and deaths. We’ll talk about Johns Hopkins epidemiologist JENNIFER NUZZO and with University of Pennsylvania immunologist JOHN WHERRY. But first, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has ordered a mask mandate for residents outside their homes. We’ll speak to Pennsylvania Secretary of Health DR. RACHEL LEVINE about why the mask requirement was necessary and what it means in practice.