How to live with the threat of Covid

Will we ever be free of Covid-19? Who isn’t exhausted by living under the threat of this extraordinarily adaptive and crafty virus? Don’t throw in the towel quite yet because infection rates are spiking. While the latest variant isn’t putting as many people in the hospital, there are plenty of reasons to avoid catching it. This hour, how to live with Covid and how to strike the balance between your sanity and your safety. We’ll also discuss why so many people are getting reinfected and the vaccine for kids. And, we’ll look at what we know about the monkeypox outbreak and if we need to be concerned.

Dr. Celine Gounder, Editor-at-Large for Public Health at Kaiser Health News and an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Bellevue Hospital. @celinegounder

Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan. @angie_rasmussen