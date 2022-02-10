Should school mask mandates be lifted?

New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware are among several states that plan to lift statewide school mask mandates in the coming weeks, leaving the decision to require masking in the hands of local school districts, county officials and perhaps individual families. Is this the right time to end universal masking in classrooms, or is it too soon?

Also, a low-dose vaccine appears to be on the horizon for children under 5 as the FDA reviews Pfizer’s emergency authorization application. We’ll talk about the vaccine for young kids and the issue of vaccine hesitancy among parents, since only one quarter of kids ages 5-11 are vaccinated. And we’ll look at where we stand with Omicron and the threat of potential future variants.

Guests

David Rubin, a pediatrician and director of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s PolicyLab. @policylabchop

Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. @jennifernuzzo

