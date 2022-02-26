What do the new CDC mask requirements mean for the Philadelphia region?

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. We’re all still trying to figure out how to live with it. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors?

Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention introduced a new system for evaluating when people should mask indoors, using more comprehensive metrics. The shift reflects a substantial drop in COVID-19 cases nationwide and recommends that for more than 70% of the U.S. population, masks are no longer needed in indoor spaces.

The new metrics still consider case counts, but also take into consideration new hospitalizations and hospital capacity, to determine when particular geographic locations should mask indoors. The previous system relied primarily on case counts, and resulted in 95% of the country falling under an indoor mask recommendation.

“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation with more tools to protect ourselves and our communities from COVID-19 like vaccination, boosters, broader access to testing, availability of high quality masks, accessibility to new treatments and improved ventilation,” said CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky

She noted that more than 200 million people in the country are fully vaccinated, with 100 million boosted. Because of this, the overall risk of severe disease is now generally lower.

The new system aims to prevent severe illness and stop COVID-19 from infecting high risk population, she said