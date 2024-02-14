Former Delaware auditor Kathy McGuiness’ 2022 conviction for official misconduct has been overturned by the state Supreme Court, but the justices upheld the jury’s finding that she was guilty of conflict of interest.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings has not yet decided whether to retry McGuiness on the misdemeanor count of official misconduct, her spokesperson said.

“We just want to be thoughtful about our actions here, and not just do what’s reflexively the sort of first impulse,” said spokesperson Mat Marshall. “We’ll talk through it as a leadership team and figure out what’s in the best interest of you know the case and of the state and we’ll go from there.”

McGuiness, the first sitting statewide elected official ever charged or convicted of crimes while in office, would not comment on the ruling. She resigned her office in October 2022 after being sentenced to probation and a fine.

Her normally voluble attorney, former prosecutor Steven P. Wood, had an uncharacteristically terse response.

“Obviously we are disappointed with the result,” Wood said. “But we respect it and in particular we are grateful that we had an opportunity to make full argument before the Delaware Supreme Court.”

The 86-page ruling, handed down Tuesday afternoon, was a partial victory for both sides.

Wood had argued before the high court in November that “the trial that led to the convictions was profoundly unfair and unconstitutional.”

The justices ruled, however, that “notwithstanding the defendant’s inflamed rhetoric, the record amply demonstrates that she received a fair trial” from Superior Court Judge William C. Carpenter Jr., who has since retired after 30 years on the bench.

McGuiness had filed a wide-ranging motion in a bid to have the justices toss the two guilty verdicts and clear her.

“The defendant raises a mélange of issues on appeal, including that the state failed to present sufficient evidence of the charged crimes and violated the defendant’s due process rights by suppressing exculpatory evidence,” wrote Justice Abigail M. LeGrow, who authored the decision. “We reject those arguments because they distort the trial court’s holdings or misapply the law.”

The court concluded, however, that the misdemeanor official misconduct conviction “must be reversed” because jurors should not have been presented with evidence that she illegally structured a contract with a campaign consultant to avoid a state procurement policy.

Even though jurors had convicted her of structuring, Carpenter later vacated it, ruling that while her actions violated state policy, they did rise to the level of a crime.

Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. agreed with Legrow and the other three justices — Karen L. Valihura, Gary F. Traynor, and N. Christopher Griffiths — that the conflict of interest conviction should be upheld.

But in a dissent, Seitz wrote that the official misconduct conviction should not have been reversed, arguing that Judge Carpenter did not “plainly err” when he allowed jurors to consider evidence that she had illegally structured the consultant’s contract in deciding whether to find McGuiness guilty of official misconduct.