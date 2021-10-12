Delaware State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness accused of nepotism, fraud, witness intimidation

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A top Delaware official has been indicted by a grand jury for offenses that the state attorney general said represented a “clear and disturbing pattern of behavior.”

Auditor General Kathleen McGuiness has been indicted for felony theft, felony witness intimidation, conflict of interest and official misconduct.

The charges came about after a number of whistleblower reports, Attorney General Kathy Jennings said during a news conference on Monday.

The allegations against McGuiness include hiring her daughter for a no-show job, handing out contracts to campaign consultants, and submitting requests to monitor emails of “real or perceived” whistleblowers.