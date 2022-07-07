Delaware lawmakers want convicted auditor removed from office. How is another question

The elected elite in Delaware government — the governor and leaders of both chambers of the General Assembly — agree wholeheartedly on one matter.

Fellow Democrat Kathy McGuiness must go.

That the first-term state auditor must either resign or be removed from office has been the resounding consensus since a Kent County jury found McGuiness guilty of three misdemeanors: official misconduct, conflict of interest, and structuring a contract to avoid a procurement policy.

After a two-week trial, jurors agreed with prosecutors that McGuiness broke state laws in hiring her college-age daughter for a part-time job, and awarding a contract to a consultant who worked on her campaign. McGuiness was acquitted of two felonies: theft and intimidating potential witnesses.

McGuiness, a pharmacist and former Rehoboth Beach commissioner who was elected auditor in 2018, did not respond to requests to be interviewed for this article.

The auditor has resisted calls to resign almost from the moment she was indicted in October, and has shown no sign that the verdict will change that stance. She is currently on the ballot for re-election, with a foe in September’s Democratic primary, and a Republican waiting in the wings to face the primary winner.

That leaves the governor and lawmakers weighing how to proceed against the first sitting elected statewide official to be convicted of a crime.

Here are the three scenarios being contemplated:

Scenario 1: Governor removes McGuiness himself

Gov. John Carney has signaled that he might remove McGuiness from office himself under a provision in the state constitution that allows him to act alone against “any public officer convicted of misbehavior in office or of any infamous crime.”

That’s the option preferred by House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst and House Majority Whip Larry Mitchell.

“The Delaware Constitution is clear: if the auditor will not resign, the governor must exercise the powers he has,” their statement said. “She cannot continue to serve in this position.”

Although the jury pronounced her guilty, Carney said in a statement Tuesday that he “has no power to act until after the entry of a judgment of conviction by the Superior Court.”