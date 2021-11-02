It’s never happened before, according to legislative researchers.

The General Assembly has never voted to have the governor oust another elected official. As a result, there’s some confusion about how the process works.

After a grand jury indicted state Auditor Kathy McGuiness, a Democrat, on fraud charges last month, resolving that confusion has taken on increased urgency. The felony charges accuse McGuiness of hiring her daughter to a no-show job, giving her 2018 campaign consulting firm an illegal state contract, and intimidating employees who complained.

“In recent weeks, the General Assembly has been faced with some significant questions about its constitutional obligations,” said Senate President Pro-Tem David Sokola, a Democrat from Newark. “Some of these questions have come from the public and some have come from our own members, all of whom are rightly concerned about ethics and accountability in public service.”

According to Article III, Section 13 of the Delaware Constitution, the Governor may remove an officeholder “for any reasonable cause,” as long as two-thirds of the General Assembly agree. The Constitution never clarifies what constitutes a reasonable cause.